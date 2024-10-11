Montevideo's airport to undergo major technological improvement

Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport is undergoing a US$ 20 million technological update that will allow instrument landings (ILS) with zero visibility, it was announced at the Uruguayan capital Thursday. Hence, flight delays are expected to be cut down, it was explained.

“Currently Carrasco has a category I precision instrument approach,” whereby the pilot “must make the decision at 60 meters above the ground,” Aeropuertos Uruguay's Infrastructure and Maintenance Manager Jorge Navarro noted. “If he sees the runway, he can land; if not, he has to abort and go to Ezeiza or Sao Paulo,” he added.

With state-of-the-art technology, Carrasco's status will be updated to ILS CAT III b, which would reduce weather-related flight delays and diversions. The new ILS CAT III b radio aid equipment will be placed on Carrasco's runway 07-25, in addition to a new LED beaconing system.

The installation project has already begun and work is scheduled to start in the first half of 2025, to be completed by the end of next year.

Thursday's launching event was attended by President Luis Lacalle Pou, Ministers Armando Castaingdebat (Defense), and Azucena Arbeleche (Economy), and other high-ranking officials.

“The system we are going to install is a technology like the one used at JFK in New York, at Charles de Gaulle in Paris, at Schiphol in Amsterdam,” Aeropuertos Uruguay CEO Diego Arrosa underlined. The new step “is important because the airport is our country's letter of introduction; it is the first and last impression millions of passengers have of Uruguay,” he went on while highlighting the Government's support in this regard 15 years after the opening of Carrasco's new terminal “where improvements were made, technology was added, experience and sustainability were enhanced in search of excellence.”

“Next Tuesday we will inaugurate the International Airport of Melo, before the end of the year, the airport of Paysandú, and a little later the one of Durazno. These are six new airports in 24 months,” Arrosa also pointed out less than a week before the start of domestic services between Montevideo and Salto operated by Paraguayan carrier Paranair.

Meanwhile, Arbeleche underlined Copa Airlines' involvement in this new feat for Carrasco. The new milestone “enhances the air connectivity capacity of our country and this brings benefits in terms of tourism, but also in terms of trade and the entire economy in general,” she also stressed.