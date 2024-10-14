No end in sight for Ecuador's energy crisis

Ecuador has a 30% deficit in its electricity generation capacity

Power shortages in Ecuador are expected to continue for the time being, Energy Minister Inés Manzano warned during the weekend in a video broadcast through social media. “Faced with this situation [of drought] we must maintain the cuts and be responsible,” argued the minister.

”Next week will be critical and weather conditions show scarce rainfall in the southern area,” she added about the emergency measures in force since Sept. 23. Despite the Government's efforts, Ecuador has a 30% deficit in its electricity generation capacity.

According to the Corporación Eléctrica (Celec) and Deputy Energy Minister Fabián Calero, blackouts will persist at least until April 2025. No additional offshore electricity production equipment is to be added in the short range, it was also reported.

Between Oct. 14 and 20 cuts will not exceed 10 hours per day, it was also explained. In addition, the electricity companies have published the schedule of their power outages so that users can plan their activities.

A worsening drought since mid-September has affected the reservoirs of hydroelectric power plants, in addition to the suspension of electricity supply from Colombia. Around 72% of Ecuador's energy matrix hinges on water,

Calero said that 838 extra megawatts were expected to be added between November and December, reaching a total of 1,431 megawatts until April next year. However, given the current deficit of 1,680 megawatts and the annual increase in demand of 500 megawatts, the crisis would persist.

President Daniel Noboa sent the National Assembly a bill to increase the cap on private electric generation from 10 to 100 megawatts per project. Even if approved this year, it would take between 24 and 36 months to show some results, some experts quoted by local media noted.