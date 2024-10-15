EPP guerrilla suspects no longer refugees in Argentina

Villalba is currently in jail for a kidnapping perpetrated by the EPP

Relatives of Paraguayan guerrilla leader Carmen Villalba sheltering in Argentina were stripped of their refugee status by the administration of President Javier Milei and could soon be extradited to stand trial, it was reported in Asunción. “The news that we have confirmed is that their political asylum was withdrawn, they are not politicians,” Interior Minister Enrique Riera confirmed.

In April, the Paraguayan Government exposed unpublished videos and other evidence regarding these suspects arrested in Argentina, who were linked to the self-styled Paraguayan People's Army (EPP). According to Riera, this material was garnered through help from Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.

Riera also underlined that these individuals were common criminals, who did not meet the requirements for political refuge and insisted they should be extradited, due to which the Judiciary needed to do its bit after this partial victory on behalf of the Executive.

At any rate, Paraguay's Interior Ministry will keep the suspects under surveillance and file the case with the Judiciary if no action is taken, Riera also explained. “If everything goes well, the Argentinean justice will be able to order the arrest, Interpol as well and we will be able to bring them for extradition purposes to be accountable in Paraguay. They know where the three we are looking for are, so there is a higher interest beyond that they pay for their guilt, we want them to collaborate with us to locate those we are looking for”, he said.

The EPP is a paramilitary organization with a Marxist-Leninist orientation, officially operational in Paraguay since March 1, 2008, although its history dates back to the 1970s. Villalba is currently in jail for a kidnapping perpetrated by the outlaw group.