Falklands confirms case of avian influenza at Volunteer Green and Cow Bay

15th Tuesday, October 2024

Volunteer Point, one of the attractions of the Falklands with several kinds of penguins, including King, Magellan and Gentoo which mingle naturally with sheep

The Government of the Falkland Islands confirmed that on Thursday 10 October 2024 swabs that were taken from dead penguins at Volunteer Point, which returned a positive result for HPAI.

Given the number of dead birds a level 2-3 response will be followed but a full protection zone will not be declared. The locations in which the birds are will be declared as infected places. Movement of people will be restricted in both areas to

(a) any person entering or leaving the premises;

(b) any person who has charge of animals or poultry;

(c) any person who is the owner or occupier of premises on which animals or poultry are kept; and

(d) any person who is under the direction of a person mentioned in subparagraphs (a) to (c).

Restrictions relating to animals and people:

(i) no domestic poultry may be moved on or off the premises except in terms of a licensee issued under article 9 of the Order;

(ii) domestic poultry must be strictly isolated from contact with wild birds;

(iii) movement of persons within 10m of affected wildlife at Volunteer Green is restricted;

(iv) movement of persons to, on or over Cow Bay is restricted in accordance with Article 7B of the Order;

(b) persons must use bio-security stations provided on the premises;

(c) research involving handling wild birds is not permitted during the time the declaration is in place unless it is specifically for HPAI research.

The Declaration will be reviewed on Tuesday 29 October 2024.

Since Monday 1 July 2024, 11 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 7 sets of swabs have been taken. Three have returned positive results and 3 negative results. I set of swabs is pending.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.