Oropouche virus detected in Brazil could belong to new variant

Italian researchers do not rule out Oropouche transmission during sexual intercourse

Brazilian scientists said this week that the samples of the Oropouche virus recently detected in South America's largest country could belong to a new variant. According to the latest study on the subject published in The Lancet, the recent increase in cases “could be linked to a new recombinant Oropouche virus, with an increased capacity to replicate.” These findings would be in line with a similar work published last month in Nature.

Cases of Oropouche have been on the rise since 2023, the infectologists behind the article noted. The malady is transmitted by the Culicoides paraensis, also known as biting midges or gunpowder mosquito. Although generally not serious with mild symptoms similar to those of dengue fever, Oropouche can cause serious complications, such as meningitis. Oropouche symptoms include fever, general malaise, severe fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and a rash. Some patients may also suffer gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea and diarrhea, and experience sensitivity to light. In addition, although only in rare and severe cases, the virus can attack the brain and cause meningitis or encephalitis, which can be fatal.

The first two deaths worldwide caused by this disease were reported in Brazil in July, out of a total of nearly 10,000 infections in that country alone in 2024, mostly in the state of Amazonas. According to the Bahia Health Department (SESAB), the first death occurred on March 27 and the second on May 10. The two victims were women, under 30 years old, and had no comorbidities. Both had signs and symptoms similar to severe dengue fever.

Colombia and Peru, have also been affected, albeit to a lesser extent. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has urged all governments in the region to increase entomological surveillance to reduce the presence of mosquitoes and other transmitting insects while implementing preventive measures against vectors.

Recent studies also hinted that Oropouche fever could be transmitted during sex. Experts made those remarks last week after the first occurrences were detected in Europe. The finding in the sperm of a 42-year-old Italian man has set off many alarms in the scientific community. The ailment is also referred to as “sloth fever” because the virus generally circulates among primates, including sloths. It can occasionally be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes or midges.

“Pending further evidence, we recommend the use of barrier protection during sexual intercourse if OROV is confirmed or suspected,” Italian researchers said.

In addition, experts recommend using insect repellent, mosquito nets on doors and windows, and wearing long-sleeve clothing that covers most of the body.

Since there is no specific treatment or vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises patients to rest, hydrate themselves and take painkillers. Most people infected with the Oropouche virus do not have severe symptoms and recover on their own.

According to the latest report from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 23 cases have been detected in Europe: 16 in Spain, 5 in Italy, and 2 in Germany.