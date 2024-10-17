Humanitarian Project in Falkland, Red Cross begins contacts in Buenos Aires

Foreign minister Diana Mondino and Mr. Carbonnier with the Red Cross delegation at the Argentine Foreign ministry in Buenos Aires

On Wednesday, October 16th, Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino received Gilles Carbonier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, to discuss the resumption of negotiations for the Third Plan of the Humanitarian Project, which is geared to the identification of Argentine combatants who fell in the Falklands during the South Atlantic conflict of 1982.

Besides underlining the great advances achieved with the First and Second Plans of the Humanitarian Project, the meeting was a special occasion to reiterate to the ICRC the Argentine commitment to count with their invaluable mediation in this next phase.

Reunión con el Vicepresidente del Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja



La Canciller Mondino recibió al Vicepresidente del Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja, Gilles Carbonnier, para avanzar en las negociaciones del Tercer Plan de Proyecto Humanitario enfocado en la… pic.twitter.com/TYU4AgyhrQ — Cancillería Argentina (@Cancilleria_Ar) October 16, 2024

“It is very important to provide containment to the families with the finalization of the Humanitarian Project. The Red Cross is neutral, impartial and independent, highly professional and is willing to collaborate so that Argentina can conclude this issue,” commented minister Mondino..

The Plan Humanitarian Project is a milestone and provides an exceptional example to the world of the International Humanitarian Law and of the benefit of having a neutral participant, impartial and independent such as the International Committee of the Red Cross to facilitate and proceed with these operations.

Mr Carbonnier travelled to Buenos Aires with the head of the Regional ICRC delegation for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, Alexandre Formissano and with the representation of the regional delegation for Argentina, Gabriel Valladares.