Chile: Boric picks replacement for Monsalve

18th Friday, October 2024 - 18:59 UTC Full article

Cordero was somehow demoted from Justice Minister to Interior Undersecretary

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font chose Luis Cordero to replace Manuel Monsalve as Undersecretary of the Interior following the latter's resignation amid an alleged rape scandal currently under investigation, Interior Minister Carolina Tohá announced.

“These changes seek to ensure that there are competent people, with knowledge of government policy, who are fully up to date with the definitions that have been made, with the tasks we have and who have a professional recognition and a performance, demonstrated up to now, that is beyond any doubt,” Tohá said.

The move came as a surprise given that Cordero was serving as Justice Minister since January 2023 following Marcela Ríos' resignation. Although he is not affiliated with any political party, the lawyer Cordero defines himself as a center-left person. Cordero's vacancy will be filled by Justice Undersecretary Jaime Gajardo.

The 52-year-old Cordero holds a PhD from the Universidad de Lleida and two Master's degrees, in Public Law and Public Policy, both from the Universidad de Chile. He has held other positions within the Chilean government between 1997 and 2007. He was deeply involved in legislative upgrades leading to the creation of an Environment Ministry, an Environmental Evaluation Service, and the Superintendence of the Environment.

He has also held teaching positions at the University of Chile Law School, where he was named Best Undergraduate Professor in 2018. A conspicuous columnist for the newspaper La Segunda until 2022, he resigned to join Boric's cabinet.

The Communist Gajardo is also a lawyer from the U. of Chile, who holds a PhD from the U. Autónoma de Madrid and has various Masters degrees. After his promotion, María Ester Torres will fill his spot.