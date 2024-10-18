Orkney and Shetland MP, Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Fisheries

“Fishing is at a critical moment with both opportunities and challenges for the industry,” Carmichael MP

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, has been elected Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fisheries (APPG). APPG is a cross-party group in Parliament that discusses and advocates for fisheries policies and related issues.

Liberal-Democrat Carmichael is sharing the APPG chair with Melanie Onn, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Alistair was born and raised on Islay. He first worked in the hotel industry before attending University of Aberdeen where he graduated with a degree in Law in 1992. After graduating, Alistair worked as a Procurator Fiscal Depute then moved into private practice as a solicitor.

He married his wife Kate in 1987 and they live in Orkney with their two sons, Sandy and Simon.

Since becoming an MP in 2001, Alistair has campaigned on a range of issues important to people in the Northern Isles, such as farming, fishing, offshore oil and gas, and more recently the development of renewables. He is also well-known for his work on human rights and has been an active campaigner for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty.