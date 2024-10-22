Yacyretá dam crossing between Argentina and Paraguay to fully reopen next month

Ituzaingó-Ayolas remains the only crossing between Argentina and Paraguay not fullyh reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic

Argentine and Paraguayan authorities are planning to fully reopen for all type of vehicles the border crossing between Ituzaingó (Corrientes) and Ayolas on the Yacyretá dam, which is expected to boost the local economy, it was announced this week.

Ituzaingó Mayor Juan Pablo Valdés and Federal Cabinet Chief Envoy Mariano Ferreiros (head of the National Border Commission) toured the area Monday with other national and provincial authorities to finalize the details leading to the Nov. 13 ceremony.

This crossing had been set in August 2019 but was closed in July 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. In October 2022 it was reopened, albeit only for public transport, with two daily services. After Nov. 13, traffic is expected to grow, thus boosting the economies of the two cities through tourism and commerce.

“After almost two and a half years of work, we have reached an agreement. The procedures are already moving forward and, as a maximum date, the crossing will be enabled on November 13”, Valdés told reporters. He also explained that only a few signatures were missing to make the reopening official.

“There were many negotiations and claims. With the new national authorities, we were finally listened to and understood,” he also pointed out in a radio interview. He also admitted he hoped that the reactivation of the border crossing would bring considerable benefits.

The limited 2022 reopening was blamed on the works on Yacyretá's Aña Cuá. But whatever the reasons, businesses on both sides were severely affected.

Ayolas social leader Arnyldo Bernal welcomed Monday's announcement because it was something people on both sides of the border have been demanding for a long time. Paraguayans also celebrated the reopening because it will make crossing to Argentina easier for health treatments.

”If it does materialize, and hopefully it will, it will be a great advantage for health, for culture, and for those people who travel for different reasons. There is a lot of expectation; more than a promise, we want it to be a reality. This is the only border that is still closed after the Covid-19 pandemic,″ he was quoted by ABC as saying.