Air travel on the rise in Brazil

24th Thursday, October 2024 - 18:04 UTC Full article

Expectations are the best, Costa Filho explained

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports reported this week that South America's largest country recorded nearly 10 million airline travelers nationwide last month, which represented a 5.7% increase from September last year.

Data from the state-run National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) showed that the number of passengers on domestic flights grew by 4.3%, with over 7.9 million passengers, while

international voyagers crossed the 2-million threshold for the first time in that month of the year, which also meant 210,000 more people than the year before.

The increase in tourist traffic in Brazil is the result of a strategic plan implemented by the Federal Government, intensified dialogue with governments and international companies to increase the number of flights from Brazil to places little or not served by air transport, such as the increase in air operations to Aruba, in the Caribbean, and Bogota, in Colombia, it was explained.

Brazil is also expected to expand air connectivity with Portugal and Spain soon. Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho embarked on a mission to Europe to that end. “We are in Europe to present Brazil's incredible opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships. Expectations are the best for these talks and what they can generate for the future of our ports and airports,” he told reporters.

All Brazilian regions recorded an increase in passenger flow, except for the South where Porto Alegre's Salgado Filho International Airport (POA/SBPA) resumed commercial flights only this week after a 6-month closure due to unprecedented floods.

With 1.2 million passengers transported, São Paulo's Guarulhos (SBGR/GRU) accounted for 31% of all international passengers, 70,000 more than in September last year, while Rio de Janeiro's Galeao (GIG/SBGL) was the second busiest, with 363,000 travelers of that kind. This figure represented 28.7% more customers than in September 2023.