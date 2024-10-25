Monsalve case saga keeps splashing Chilean gov't

Cordero admitted to having no knowledge of his predecessor's whereabouts

The departure of Manuel Monsalve as Chile's Interior Undersecretary seems to have been the beginning instead of the end of the problem for the Government of President Gabriel Boric Font. For starters, Monsalve's successor Luis Cordero admitted Thursday that there whereabouts of the man facing rape charges were unknown.

“The Executive is completely unaware of his situation. From the moment he presented his resignation and left the Palacio de La Moneda”, said Cordero. Asked aboout whether the ongoing scandal would threaten Interior Minister Carolina Tohá's remaining on her job, Cordero argued that “I believe it is convenient to distinguish the political, political criticism is always broad, from the legal obligations.”

“The roles assigned by law to the undersecretary, are determined by law and are of personal and direct responsibility. And of the irregularities committed, they are personal acts and of the personal function that corresponded to the former Undersecretary Monsalve and have nothing to do with the performance of Minister Tohá,” he added.

As per Tohá's instructions, Investigative Police (PDI) Chief Eduardo Cerna ordered intelligence officers to examine security cameras, as well as Monsalve's telephone, in addition to approch the plaintiff. “There are no antecedents that compromise the responsibility of director Cerna and, therefore, he must continue to fulfill his function with fidelity to the Constitution and the law, as he is doing today,” Cordero insisted.

“Any evaluation that may be made is a different matter and it is not appropriate for it to be disclosed by the press,” he went on.

Meanwhile, Cerna called for “the absolute retirement” of National Police Intelligence Chief, Inspector Cristina Vilches Montenegro. According to the PDI, it is necessary to “maintain a standard of prudence to carry out the actions within the framework of the Intelligence Law.” The PDI also said in a statement that the measure sought to fully collaborate with the ongoing investigation. “We reaffirm our commitment to compliance with the Law, transparency and collaboration with the investigations,” said the PDI.

In addition to the rape alllegations, Monsalve is being investigated for other illegal actions possibly involving PDI officers.

“The first fact has to do with one of the three cell phones of the resigned authority, which was the object of illegal surveys requested by Monsalve,” said Prosecutor Xavier Armendariz. It was determined that Monsalve's mobile device had been tampred with before being officially seized during a raid following the former Undersecretary's “stealth” instructions. According to the Prosecutor's Office, Monsalve's actions could have compromised the course of the investigation.

In this scenario, Tohá ordered the State Defense Council (CDE) to launch a full-scale probe into the crimes Moonsalve might have committed. “From this portfolio of State there is an unrestricted commitment with the transparency, independence and effectiveness of justice. For this reason, we have sent an official request to the State Defense Council so that it can evaluate the corresponding actions related to the potential improper exercise of public functions”, announced Tohá in a press release.