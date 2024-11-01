Bukele's El Salvador to send troops to Haiti

Bukele has already claimed he can fix the Haitian gang crisis as he did in his country

El Salvador's Congress gave its nod this week to the sending of troops to help violence-torn Haiti where crime gangs reign supreme. At first, El Salvador's assistance will be focused on medevac operations in coordination with the United Nations (UN) blue helmets deployed in the Caribbean country. The Parliamentarian decision thus ratified with 57 votes out of 60 the so-called ”Agreement on the Condition of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MMAS) in Haiti” signed by the diplomatic missions of El Salvador and Haiti to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Although the decree approved by Bukele's government does not specify the missions to be carried out in Haitian territory, a high-ranking Foreign Ministry Official explained that “El Salvador will support with medical evacuation programs the security mission in Haiti.”

Last March, Bukele claimed that he could fix the serious violence crisis in Haiti if he had the approval of the local authorities and the UN. “We can fix it. But we will need a UN Security Council resolution, the consent of the host country, and that all the expenses of the mission are covered,” Bukele posted in English on his X account.

Bukele is known for his successful crackdown on gangs in his country despite his controversial methods that include a maximum security prison for this type of offenders.

On Sept. 30, the United Nations Security Council extended for one year the multinational police mission led by Kenya, which seeks to help the Haitian National Police regain control of gang-dominated areas.

The mission is to “contribute effectively to the stabilization and strengthening of security in Haiti” under UN Security Council Resolution 2699 of Oct. 2, 2023. According to the approved document, “the mission will operate in accordance with international law, local laws, and Human Rights, committing to respect and observe these regulations in its operations.”