Paraguay wants to strengthen ties with UK

2nd Saturday, November 2024 - 10:26 UTC Full article

Ramírez and Matthews met on the sidelines of a convention in Montreal to address the Ukrainian War crisis

Paraguay's Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano had a busy week in Montreal, Canada, where he participated in the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Ukraine Peace Formula and met with British Foreign Office Director General for Latin America Harriet Matthews on the event's sidelines, among other engagements.

Ramírez discussed with Matthews on Thursday Asunción's intentions to strengthen bilateral ties. Both officials highlighted the common values of the defense of democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

According to a statement from Paraguay's Foreign Ministry, Matthews showed interest in the position taken by Paraguay regarding the Middle East crisis given the upcoming opening of the Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem before the end of this year while Ramírez underscored the importance of this step in boosting the relationship with Israel.

The Foreign Office's official congratulated the government of President Santiago Peña for the recent investment grade granted by Moody's and highlighted the business opportunities Paraguay offered especially its sustainable environmental policies.

At the Foreign Ministers convention on Friday, Ramírez called for a peaceful and acceptable solution to the Ukrainian conflict and urged the international community to double down its efforts to find a way out of the confrontation so that the parties can reach a sustainable and mutually acceptable agreement.

“Paraguay, as a member of the United Nations, has been committed to preserve, since the founding of this Organization, international peace and security, understanding that the prosperity and development of humanity depend on the scourge of war not being repeated,” he said.

He also pointed out that the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population were brutal, even affecting future generations. “Millions of people have been forced to flee their homes, becoming international refugees or internally displaced persons, and millions of children have been deprived of their most basic human rights,” he added.

During the meeting, ministers from 45 countries discussed the situation in Ukraine and its consequences. The conference concluded with a declaration to repatriate civilians, prisoners of war, and children captured by Russia.