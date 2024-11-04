New deep-sea video uncovers remarkable details of Shackleton’s Endurance wreck

A recently released deep-sea video by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) unveils remarkable finds aboard Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary ship Endurance, which sank over a century ago.

Captured through high-resolution digital imaging, the video highlights the exact locations of personal items, including a gun, a leather boot, and dinner plates left behind by the crew. These artifacts remain in pristine condition, preserved by the icy depths of the Weddell Sea.

“We can now see where each item lies in relation to others on the actual wreck,” said Mensun Bound, FMHT Trustee and Endurance22’s Director of Exploration. The FMHT's 2022 expedition generated around 25,000 images, which were meticulously assembled into a 3D model and video that offers a virtual ‘fly-over’ of the vessel’s deck and artifacts.

Bound noted the significance of the gun, believed to be a Very Pistol used in a final salute before the Endurance went under. The leather boot may have belonged to Frank Wild, Shackleton’s second-in-command. “These are priceless historic treasures,” Bound added. “They’re in amazing condition—it’s like the crew dropped them only yesterday.”

This new experience, along with a 360° tour of the wreck, is available for public viewing in the Endurance Locker on FMHT’s website at fmht.co.uk.