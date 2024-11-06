Autochtonous dengue cases reported in Argentina

In addition, 3 cases were confirmed in transplant patients and 1 with a recent history of vaccination

Argentine health authorities admitted that the first case of autochthonous dengue fever has been detected in the country, specifically in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and more precisely in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) Balvanera district, according to the latest issue of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Bulletin.

This conformation was added to the ones in Mendoza, Córdoba, and Tucumán, all with one confirmed patient. Hence, a total of six cases of dengue fever in patients without a travel history was confirmed last week.

”Cases without travel history were added in the provinces of Córdoba (2 cases in SE42 with identification of DEN-1), Mendoza (1 case in SE42 without identification of serotype), Tucumán (1 case confirmed in SE43 by the reference laboratory, but corresponding to SE34, with residence in the department of Cruz Alta and detection of neutralizing antibodies for DEN-1), CABA (1 case in SE43 with residence in Commune 3 and identification of DEN-1) and Buenos Aires (1 case in SE43 attended in CABA, with residence in the district of La Matanza and identification of DEN-1),“ the document read.

All cases detected in Buenos Aires belonged to serotype DEN-1, the variation most widely spread nationwide. In this scenario, measures were taken to up vaccination schemes and prevent the spread of the vectoring Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In addition, ”5 imported cases were confirmed: 2 residents in Buenos Aires (1 with a history of travel to Brazil and Cuba); 1 case resident in Córdoba (with a history of travel to Cuba and identification of serotype DEN-4); 1 case resident in CABA (with a history of travel to India and without identification of serotype); 1 case corresponding to the province of Mendoza (with travel to Peru, without identification of serotype). Finally, 3 cases were confirmed in transplant patients and 1 with a recent history of vaccination against dengue,” the bulletin mentioned.

The Ministry's report also stated that between week 1 and week 43 of 2024, a total of 579,433 cases of dengue fever were recorded. The 2024/2025 season started in week 31 of this year and, since then, 162 cases have already been confirmed.