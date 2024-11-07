AgroAlba MOU signed in Caracas

AgroAlba will allow us to guarantee food for our peoples, Arreaza insisted

The Governments of Venezuela and St Vincent and the Grenadines signed Wednesday the AgroAlba Memorandum of Understanding in Caracas. The multilateral initiative is an integration mechanism within The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) seeking to foster productive investment and strengthen food sovereignty through the promotion of sustainable development, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yván Gil explained.

“With great enthusiasm, we are pleased to announce the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding” which will guarantee “profitability for all our farmers and, above all, to be able to develop our rural areas,” he added on social media.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Agriculture Minister Menry Fernández said that this first agreement was the basis for further developing the region's growth which materialized the true integration of Latin America and the Caribbean. “This is the first step towards strengthening integration,” Fernández stressed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar highlighted the initiative, which he described as “very important” for all the States of the Bolivarian Alliance. “I invite all of you to join in solidarity, we have to contribute food to other Latin American countries,” he said. “We are going to harvest the fruits of the seeds we are sowing today.”

The Bolivarian Alliance's Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza, insisted that AgroAlba was a reflection of the solidarity commitment among member countries.

”We must thank, first of all, the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, for the initiative, always with solidarity criteria, of this new program of our alliance called AgroAlba (...) which will allow us to guarantee food for our peoples and also the necessary investment in our countries to develop the agricultural sector, the breeding sector, and much more in the case of the Eastern Caribbean,” he stressed.