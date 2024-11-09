Paraguay joins Lula's Global Alliance Against Hunger

The Paraguayan Government of President Santiago Peña Friday announced the South American country's “formal and voluntary” adherence to the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, an initiative fostered by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his current G20 rotating leadership.

By signing the proper documents, Paraguay pledged to follow the mission, objectives, and principles of the Alliance and to collaborate with other members to achieve lasting solutions to poverty and hunger worldwide. The Alliance proposes to address the problems generated by the persistence of hunger and poverty and to narrow the inequalities between regions and countries.

“Paraguay recognizes that hunger and malnutrition are perverse manifestations of persistent poverty and inequality, and recognizes the need to eradicate poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions and to fully implement the 2030 Agenda,” the Paraguay Government reckoned through its Social Development Ministry. Asunción will henceforth focus on “Zero Hunger in Schools” to support family farming and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, among other undertakings.

“The national administration recognizes the role it can play in the implementation of policies and programs against hunger and poverty at the country level, as well as in providing guidance and support to policies and programs at the national and sub-national levels,” the Paraguayan Government also admitted.

The Global Alliance was created by Brazil in July and is expected to be formalized during the upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18 and 19. Nearly 50 countries have already announced their intention to contribute resources to this initiative.