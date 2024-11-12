Cruise season kicks off in Uruguay

12th Tuesday, November 2024 - 23:32 UTC Full article

Cruise ship arrivals are expected to generate revenues between US$ 16 and 20 million for Uruguay

Uruguay's cruise season kicked off Tuesday with the arrival of one of the Germany-based Aida company's vessels carrying some 2,100 passengers and 600 crewmembers.

Over 190 vessels are expected through April, 140 in the port of Montevideo and 50 in Punta del Este. These operations are expected to generate revenues between US$ 16 and 20 million, Tourism Undersecretary Remo Monzeglio explained while urging Uruguayans to welcome these travelers and engage in activities assisting visitors. The influx of tourists is also expected to boost local businesses, especially in the hospitality and gastronomy sectors.

The 2023-2024 season totaled 206 cruise ship dockings, with Montevideo alone welcoming 140 commercial and 22 technical arrivals. “This has been the best season in the history of the port of Montevideo,” commented then-National Ports Administration Chief Juan Curbelo.

In the case of Punta del Este, tourism is expected to bloom this summer. Bookings have already gone up between 20% and 30%, particularly from Argentine travelers. To match this demand, Punta del Este's terminal for private flights has been enlarged due to an increase in traffic, Monzeglio also pointed out.