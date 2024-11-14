Suicide bomber attacks Brasilia's key square

14th Thursday, November 2024 - 08:51 UTC Full article

The episode brought back memories of the Jan. 8, 2023, riots so further explosions or havoc were feared

Police have cordoned off Brasilia's Three Powers Square after two explosives were detonated 20 seconds apart near the Supreme Federal Court's (STF) headquarters and next to the House of Deputies respectively. The sole perpetrator of both attacks was killed in the incident. The devices were apparently homemade, the authorities said.

According to police sources, the first bomb went off next to a statue in front of the STF building and the second was in a car parked near the Congress premises. Hence, investigators handle the two episodes as part of one and only attack. ”There are indications that this is the same person who caused an explosion here (near the Chamber) and ran toward the STF,“ Federal District Military Police Sergeant Santos said. While another vehicle was set on fire in the vicinity, police also conducted a raid to find out if there were any explosives in other cars. After the explosions, all government buildings were evacuated while staffers were advised to remain clear of any windows. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not at the Planalto at the time of the explosions.

”The citizen approached the Supreme Federal Court, tried to enter, did not succeed and the explosion occurred at the door,“ Brasilia's Acting Governor Celina Leão told reporters. She added that the suspect's body was riddled with explosives so extreme caution was needed to extract it from the crime scene. Leão also explained that the STF might claim original jurisdiction in the case. She also noted that Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha was on ”official leave.“

The STF said in a statement that ”two loud explosions were heard and the ministers were safely removed from the building.“ The document also noted that ”further information on the investigations must await the outcome of the events.“

The incidents somehow reminded Brazilians of the Jan. 8, 2023, riots for which several supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have been convicted. Hence, further explosions or havoc was to feared.

The first explosion was recorded in a car containing artifacts, which was in the parking lot of Annex 4 of the House of Deputies. Military and Congressional Legislative Police prevented part of the artifacts from going off inside the vehicle, it was also reported.

The Lower House and the STF suspended all of Wednesday's activities until Thursday noon. ”The Supreme Court buildings will undergo a complete sweep to check for possible artifacts at dawn and in the morning of Thursday. Working hours have been suspended until midday in all buildings, and the situation will be reassessed throughout the morning,“ said the STF.

Lula's Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta said that ”attacks on institutions are attacks on democracy and the Brazilian people.“ He added: ”More and more, the defense of democracy, the fight against intolerance, and the politics of hatred that has contaminated sectors of society are becoming fundamental. Under no circumstances can we naturalize anti-democratic acts.”

STF Chief Justice Luís Roberto Barroso told Lula during a phone conversation that the car involved in the explosion was identified as owned by Francisco Wanderley Luiz, who in the 2020 elections ran under the political name of Tiú França.