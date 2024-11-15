Falkland Islands celebrates the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III

The King’s birthday is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands.





On behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands, the Members of the Legislative Assembly wish to extend our warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III on the occasion of His 76th birthday, Thursday 14 November.

As we mark this special day, we reflect on the long-standing and close relationship between the Falkland Islands and The Royal Family. His Majesty’s unwavering dedication to service, his deep connection to the people of the United Kingdom and the Overseas Territories, including the Falkland Islands, is an inspiration to us all.

To celebrate the occasion there was a 21 Gun Salute by the Falkland Islands Defense Force at 1100 hours on Victory Green.

The Legislative Assembly said it was grateful to the community who joined them on this day in reflection and celebration as the Islands continue to cherish the enduring bond shared with The Royal Family, and The Commonwealth.

Falklands Governor Alison Blake CMG hosted a reception at Government House to help the community celebrate the occasion.

God Save The King.