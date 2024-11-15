Port Miami cruise industry, Fiscal Year 2024 marked a new record

Port of Miami, Cruise Capital of the World

The port of Miami has announced a new record of passengers for the cruise industry, which totaled 8,233,056 travelers in Fiscal Year 2024, (October 1, 2023 to 30 September 30), equivalent to a 12.79% increase in cruise passenger, compared to its previous record of 7,299,294 passengers in Fiscal Year 2023, points out Cruise Industry News.

“Port of Miami continues to break records and uphold its status as the Cruise Capital of the World. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire PortMiami team and our valued cruise line partners on reaching this extraordinary achievement,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Port of Miami has not only transformed our iconic skyline and bolstered our economy, but its ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable development ensures that our port remains a forward-thinking, future-ready gateway to the world.”

“I am grateful to our cruise lines for their ongoing partnership and this record-breaking year,” said Hydi Webb, Director and CEO, Port Miami. “I want to thank Mayor Cava, the Board of County Commissioners and our cruise partners for their unwavering support to ensure Port Miami is the departure choice for cruise passengers.”

Among the new lineup of ships which will begin departing from the Port of Miami this season are the Explora II, Resilient Lady, World America, Norwegian Aqua, Brilliant Lady and Oceania Allura.

MSC Cruises’ new Cruise Terminal AA will open this coming spring. Once completed, it will be the largest cruise terminal in North America. On the west end of the port, construction will begin on the new Cruise Terminal G for Royal Caribbean International in summer 2025.

Likewise the port unveiled its shore power installation earlier this year, which means Miami is the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard that will offer shore power capability at five cruise berths.