Argentine looses noose on occasional imports

16th Saturday, November 2024 - 11:13 UTC Full article

Argentina ranked third among the most closed countries in the world, Adorni insisted

The Libertarian Government of President Javier Milei Friday announced that Argentines wishing to import items for personal consumption will have a higher tariff-free cap of up to US$ 400, with only the value-added tax remaining applicable. In addition, purchases abroad for subsequent occasional exports will be spared any customs fee when up to US$ 3,000, from the current US$ 1,000. The initiative becomes effective next month, it was explained in Buenos Aires.

“Through this measure, all Argentines will be able to access imported products at more competitive prices, especially those who do not have the opportunity to travel. Therefore, they will be able to bring clothes, toys, and/or small household appliances from abroad,” a statement from Casa Rosada pointed out.

Now “everyone can buy abroad even if they do not have money to buy a ticket and travel abroad,” Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni explained. In his view, it was “demonic” that those who cannot travel cannot make purchases.

“By way of example, a jacket abroad that is worth 100 dollars pays 67 dollars in taxes, with this measure will pay 21 dollars,” Adorni said. This is a ”part of the normalization of foreign trade,“ the Spokesman also pointed out. These measures seek to make ”Argentina a freer country,” he went on. He also recalled that Argentina ranked third among the world's “most closed” countries, ”behind Sudan and Ethiopia.”

Companies will be able to import in a more agile way the inputs, spare parts, and pieces that they urgently need for their production, which shall not impact purchases under the “door-to-door” mail regime, for which modifications will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commerce Secretary Pablo Lavigne pointed out that “this brings the limits into line with (other countries in) the region”. He also stated that this extension of the limits “will benefit companies that need spare parts” and pointed out that it includes “all goods, except for fresh produce and medicines.”