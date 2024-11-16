British ambassador presents diplomatic credentials to Uruguayan president

Ambassador Green with president Lacalle Pou

The new British ambassador in Uruguay, Malcolm Green presented his diplomatic credentials to the Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou on Thursday 14 November, completing the formalities of his post.

Present at the ceremony with Ambassador Green was also foreign minister Omar Paganini and the Presidency’s pro secretary, Mariana Cabrera.

Mal joined the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 2001 and has carried out a variety of roles in London and abroad, most recently as Deputy Director for Africa, focusing on Sudan, South Sudan and Sahel. Mal has previously served in Argentina, Chile and UK’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He is fluent in Spanish.

President Lacalle Pou on Thursday also received the diplomatic credentials of another three ambassadors, El Salvaro, Panama and Greece.

Meantime in London, on 12 November the Speaker of the House of Representatives Sir Lindsay Hoyle received the Uruguayan ambassador to the UK, Luis Bermudez. Both leaders exchanged insights about their respective parliament, strengthening bilateral ties and Speaker Hoyle congratulated ambassador Bermudez on the fact Uruguay uses near 100% or renewable energy to power the country.