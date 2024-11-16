Falklands’ avian flu, Government support for those emotionally affected by the situation

16th Saturday, November 2024 - 10:47 UTC Full article

Support is available to help you navigate any concerns or emotional challenges you may be facing.

As we continue to monitor the situation regarding the rise of bird flu in the Falkland Islands, we understand that this may be a challenging time for some members of our community. The wellbeing of our community is a priority, and we want to remind everyone that support is available to help you navigate any concerns or emotional challenges you may be facing.

If you are feeling affected by the current situation, whether through personal circumstances or worry for others, we encourage you to reach out to the wellbeing services available locally.

Accessing EWS:

• Referrals are accepted from GPs and other professionals.

• Self-referrals are also possible without needing to visit a doctor.

Contact for referrals:

• Call 28082 or email emotionalwellbeingservice@kemh.gov.fk to request a referral form.

• Assistance over the phone is available for those who prefer not to fill out forms.

Emotional Wellbeing Service (EWS) Contacts:

• During office hours:

• Emotional Wellbeing Service: 28082

• Out of office hours:

• KEMH ward: 28000

• Emergency:

• Call 999

Other useful contacts:

• Samaritans: 51515

• Childline: 28888

It is normal to feel a range of emotions during times of uncertainty, and seeking support is a positive step towards maintaining your mental health and resilience.

We also ask that the community continues to practice vigilance and follow guidance provided by the Falkland Islands Government to help reduce the spread of bird flu. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the relevant services listed above.

Thank you for continuing to support one another during this time.