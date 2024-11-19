Paraguayan President hospitalized during Rio G20 with chest pains

19th Tuesday, November 2024 - 08:14 UTC Full article

An ECG test showed some alterations so Peña will remain at the medical facility for now

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña was admitted into Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Monday while attending the G20 Summit as a guest. The 46-year-old South American leader will remain at the healthcare facility pending the outcome of a series of medical tests after feeling chest pains, Vice President Pedro Alliana said on social media.

“I spoke with President Santiago Peña, who is at the Samaritano Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after a slight indisposition. He is well while awaiting the results of his medical tests,” Alliana wrote.

According to the first bulletin from the Samaritano Hospital, Peña “is well and his current state of health is stable” after participating in the Summit's opening ceremony. However, he will remain hospitalized as a precaution, it was explained. Paraguayan media also mentioned that an ECG test showed a change in Peña's state of health.

When he felt unwell during the meeting of leaders of the world's main economies, Peña was treated at the G20's Summit first aid post at Rio's Modern Art Museum, where it was decided to ferry him by ambulance to the medical center.

“Thank you all for the messages of support for Santi. He is well, still under observation and waiting for some results at the Samaritano Hospital in Rio de Janeiro,” wrote Paraguay's First Lady Leticia Ocampos on social media.

Meanwhile, Brazilian authorities issued a statement that ”Peña was treated today at the Samaritano Hospital (Botafogo) in Rio de Janeiro due to an indisposition,” with no further details regarding his prognosis.

Before falling ill, Peña highlighted his country's progress in reducing poverty and extreme poverty in the last 20 years.