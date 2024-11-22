Brazil issues apology to black population for slavery

22nd Friday, November 2024 - 10:02 UTC Full article

Efforts must be made to combat racial discrimination, Messias said

The Brazilian Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Thursday issued an apology to the black population for subjecting their ancestors to slavery, which still has consequences in modern-day society. In his message, Attorney General Jorge Messias underlined the need to combat racial discrimination.

“The Federal Government publicly apologizes for the slavery of the black population and its effects. It recognizes that efforts must be made to combat racial discrimination and promote the emancipation of black Brazilians. Finally, it commits to strengthening the focus on the creation of public policies to this end,” Messias said during an event in Brasilia.

At the same gathering, Human Rights Minister Macaé Evaristo recalled the struggle of the black population for freedom and equality. In her view, this recognition is the result of this effort coupled with effective action by the black movement. “In this path of struggle, which is abolitionist, that we fought and continue to fight for freedom, we have been building very important steps every day. This memory of more than 300 years of slavery does not end on May 13, because May 14 begins with the total abandonment of the black population in the country,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco recalled her civil rights fighter sister and Rio de Janeiro Councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was murdered in 2018. “In addition to the apologies, in 2024 we had my sister's murderers convicted. It is not normal that we have to deal with these problems and these pains every day and every moment. These are huge challenges and that is why it is important that we think about this collective work, a concrete collective work,” she said.

Brazil abolished slavery on May 13, 1888, with the enactment of the Golden Law (Lei Áurea), signed by Princess Isabel, who was regent at the time. This law officially ended more than three centuries of slavery in the country, making it the last in the Americas to extinguish the practice.