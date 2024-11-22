Eight former Argentine Army officers convicted for death of 2nd Lt in ritualistic party

22nd Friday, November 2024 - 19:27 UTC

Chirino endured abusive treatment during his “baptism”

Former Argentine Army officers Rubén Darío Ruiz, Claudio Andrés Luna, Hugo Reclus Martínez Tárraga, Exequiel Emanuel Aguilar, Darío Emanuel Martínez, Luis Facundo Acosta were sentenced Thursday to 8 years in jail for the crime of abandonment of person in concurrence with abuse of authority in the death of Second Lieutenant Matías Ezequiel Chirino in a ritualistic initiation known as “baptism” at the Artillery Group 3 in Paso de los Libres in the province of Corrientes on June 19, 2022. Meanwhile, former privates Gerardo Sebastián Bautista, Franco Damián Grupico, and Claudia Daniela Cayata were acquitted.

In the end, none of the nine defendants was convicted of homicide, for which the prosecution had sought 20 years of imprisonment. The victim's family had requested 21 years for the co-perpetrators. The grounds for the ruling will be read out on Dec. 5.

Chirino was forced to consume alcohol in excess on an empty stomach, perform strenuous exercises, and dive into a pool together with two other second lieutenants being “baptized.” The three young men were forced to put on their summer gym clothes and dive into the cold and dirty swimming pool at the officers' casino. They were also ordered to stay away from their cell phones so that they would not tell anyone what was happening.

The case prompted then Defense Minister Jorge Taiana to ban any kind of initiation ceremonies and the consumption of alcohol in military installations. Chirino's death, caused by broncho-aspiration after excessive alcohol consumption, evidenced abusive practices during initiation rituals in the military.

“It was savage and bestial what Matías had to endure,” said plaintiff attorney Claudio Orosz.

According to the official report issued at the time of the events, the officer died after a “cardiac arrest caused by asphyxiation by food,” which would suggest that he choked on his vomit. He was found unconscious and with signs of hypothermia lying on a mattress on the floor in his bedroom.

After the autopsy, Chirino's body was sent to his native Río Cuarto in the province of Córdoba for funeral services.