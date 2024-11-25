Cuba takes delivery of Brazilian aid for hurricane victims

25th Monday, November 2024

Cuban authorities received this weekend a shipment from Brazil of US$ 86,000 worth of humanitarian help in the wake of hurricanes hitting the Caribbean island in recent days. A similar package was sent from the South American country during the Covid-19 crisis, it was also explained, representing Brazil's commitment to cooperation and friendship between both nations.

This new shipment includes 10 tons of dehydrated food that arrived by air, along with 30 water purification units that are already in Cuban territory, as reported by national television. Brazil's Ambassador to Havana Christian Vargas announced that another batch of kits for the installation of solar panels and medicines would be sent shortly.

In thanking for these donations, Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Deborah Rivas, stressed the importance of bilateral ties and recalled the recent delivery of powdered milk provided by Brazil in response to hurricane damage in several provinces.

Brazilian solidarity organizations are coordinating the collection of more humanitarian aid to support Cuba's recovery efforts.

A similar campaign resulted in the purchase of about one million syringes sent to Cuba to face the Covid-19 pandemic, while Cuban physicians were deployed to various countries.