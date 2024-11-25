Falklands, public consultation on potential development of large-scale fish-farming

Commercial fish farms in Chile and Scotland

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is in the process of considering the potential for the development of large-scale commercial fish-farming activities in Falkland Islands waters.

An in-depth public consultation on a set of proposals for the potential development of fish-farming is planned for 2025, and a range of evidence and information will be presented for consideration as part of that process.

In advance of that consultation process, and with the aim of ensuring that the best possible technical and scientific information is made available and used to inform decision-making;

FIG is running a scoping exercise to establish what additional information and evidence the public and stakeholder groups want to see included within the range of materials and aspects to be considered.

The scoping exercise will remain open until 01 December 2024.

We welcome responses from everyone who lives in the Islands, whether you live in Stanley, Camp, the outer islands, or MPC. We also welcome responses from private and third sector organizations, businesses, and other stakeholders in the Falkland Islands.

For more information and to access the response form, go to:

www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations or pick up a paper copy of the response form in Stanley Post Office. You can also ask for one to be posted to you by contacting us on 28421 or by email: consultations@sec.gov.fk

If you have any queries about the scoping exercise, please contact, James Wilson, Deputy Director of Natural Resources, FIG, Stanley, Phone 27260 ext 106 o JWilson@naturalresources.gov.fk