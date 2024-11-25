New sex violence case filed against Ecuador's President

“My struggle is for an Ecuador where women's rights are respected,” Coello stressed

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa faces yet another sex violence complaint after the case was filed by the alleged victim, Democracia Sí Vice Presidential contender María Luisa Coello, before the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (TCE).

The same body that had received a previous complaint from Vice President Verónica Abad against Noboa, shortly before she was suspended from her position for 150 days.

Coello -Iván Saquicela's running mate- went public on X last Saturday: “Today, as a woman and as an Ecuadorean, I say enough. My struggle is for an Ecuador where women's rights are respected,” she wrote while insisting on “no more threats, no more stereotypes, no more violence.”

I demand immediate actions from the authorities to guarantee justice and equity,“ she went on. Among her arguments were Noboa's controversial statements about the ”three sticks”, suggesting an alleged advantage over his political opponents. The phrase went viral on social networks.

The candidate called on the authorities of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the TCE, and the Ombudsman's Office to “guarantee” the protection of women's rights and work on the eradication of violence in this context.

According to Coello, Noboa has acted to prevent Abad from exercising the presidency when he must request a leave of absence during the campaign for the 2025 elections, as established by law. In her view, this maneuver not only affects Abad but also “generates a bad precedent for women involved in political activity.” Coello argued that Noboa has had public expressions with “gender stereotypes and denigrating content towards women.” This case is in the office of TCE Chief Justice Ivonne Coloma.

Abad's denunciations also targetted former Deputy Minister of Government Esteban Torres; Presidential Advisor Diana Jácome; and Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld. This case's first hearing has already been held with both parties presenting their evidence and arguments. Abad returned to Ecuador last week in what she called an “act of rebellion” after the administrative sanction imposed against her.

Almost a year ago she left for Israel on Noboa's orders after appointing her ambassador for peace. On Nov. 9, she was sanctioned by the Labor Ministry for “unjustified abandonment of work” for not having carried out her transfer to Ankara from Tel Aviv within the established time.

With this measure, Sariha Moya was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in charge, while many law scholars considered the decision to suspend Abad was unconstitutional.