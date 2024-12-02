Over 672,000 patients treated with medical cannabis in Brazil

Turnover is expected to reach R$ 1 billion (R$ 166.66 million) by 2025

According to a yearbook released last week by Kaya Mind, a company that promotes the benefits and business opportunities related to cannabis, over 672,000 patients had been given these treatments, which represented a 56% increase from last year, Agencia Brasil reported.

The segment generated R$ 853 million (US$ 142.16 million), the publication also noted. Patients are scattered across 80% of Brazil's 5,570 municipalities.

Kaya CEO Maria Eugenia Riscala said that there are over 2,180 medicinal cannabis products available, catering to various needs. “The expansion of medical cannabis is evident in Brazil, not only in numbers but also in how medicine is incorporating these treatment options into patients' routines nationwide.”

This year's revenues were 22% higher than last year's R$ 699 million (US$ 116.5 million), with turnover expected to reach R$ 1 billion (R$ 166.66 million) by 2025.

According to Thiago Cardoso, Kaya's Head of Intelligence and partner, advancements in cannabis regulation, including the Supreme Court's approval of plant cultivation, have brought Brazil into the spotlight. This year, 413 foreign companies have exported products to the country, contributing to a greater diversification of items in the market.

This progress enables more patients to find therapeutic solutions tailored to their needs and positions Brazil as a competitive and innovative market on the global stage,” says Cardoso.

Bottles of capsules and packages of oils, sprays, and topicals still struggle to stand out on the shelves due to obstacles related to legalization. This helps explain why nearly half of medicinal cannabis patients (47%) rely on importing the products they need with a prescription. The remainder turns to pharmacies (31%) and associations (22%), which play a key role for those who cannot afford the costs.

Jonadabe Oliveira da Silva, vice president of TO Ananda, an association in the state of Tocantins that supports patients and their families who use medicinal cannabis, says he has observed even the most conservative individuals recognizing the effectiveness of this treatment and overcoming their prejudices.

The organization is two years old and has always maintained a spirit of collaboration and a collective sense. Silva explains that the organization was founded based on the experience of its current president, who had been taking strong painkillers for a long time and decided to detox. She then discovered cannabis oil and began seeking out people with experience using it.

Currently, the association has the support of the Public Defender's Office and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). For next year, the expectation is to establish partnerships with laboratories and private higher education institutions.