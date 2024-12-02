Paraguay confirms first dengue casualty this epidemiological season

Paraguayan authorities confirmed Monday the first casualty in this dengue epidemiological season spanning from September to mid-July: It was an adult male who died last week in the department of Guairá. Health Surveillance Director Andrea Ojeda admitted that this season started late (in November) compared to previous onsets.

In the last three epidemiological weeks, 47 cases of dengue were identified, 80% of them belonging to DENV-2 and 20% to DENV-1. During this period, an average of 792 notifications of suspected cases of the virus were recorded each week. In addition to the fatality, four people were hospitalized with signs compatible with those of dengue.

Health Surveillance also reported that 11 regions nationwide were recording a significant increase in dengue notifications: Boquerón, Guairá, Alto Paraná, Amambay, San Pedro, Cordillera, Asunción, Central, Caazapá, Alto Paraguay, and Concepción. It also highlighted that Alto Paraguay was experiencing an outbreak of dengue fever in Puerto Casado, where 62 cases have been registered. The outbreak is mainly affecting indigenous communities such as Riacho Mosquito, San Miguel, Machete Vaina, María Auxiliadora, Castilla, Rosa Mística, and Don Bosco.

The authorities also urged to population to beware of the possible development of aedes aegypti mosquito breeding sites and take all necessary precautions, as well as use repellents and nets in beds, cribs, and strollers.

Between 2023 and 2024, the dengue epidemic in Paraguay lasted 44 weeks and ended with more than 101,602 cases and 132 deaths, with DENV-2 as the predominant variant.

Paraguay is an endemic country for dengue fever, which circulates all year round.