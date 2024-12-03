Rio de Janeiro up for busy cruise ship activity this month

3rd Tuesday, December 2024

Rio de Janeiro authorities confirmed that the cruise ship industry is expected to bring some 74,000 tourists this month, Agencia Brasil reported Monday after the season kicked off Sunday with the arrival of the first five of nine vessels. During the holiday season alone, between December 25 and 31, over 22,000 tourists will pass through the Mauá Pier terminal.

For the second time, Mauá Pier has been recognized as the Best Cruise Terminal in Latin America at the 2024 World Cruise Awards, having previously won the title in 2022.

According to the terminal's management, this recognition marks an important milestone for tourism in Rio de Janeiro and the continued growth of the sector in Latin America, solidifying Mauá Pier and our “Cidade Maravilhosa” (Marvelous City) as one of the top destinations for international cruisers.

In addition, for seven years, Mauá Pier has been awarded by the tourism industry publication Travel Weekly in the Best Cruise Port in South America category.