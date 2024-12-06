Falklands, Ramboll’s professional services framework contractor renewed for five years

Following a competitive international tender process, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has announced that the contract for its professional services framework has been awarded to Ramboll, (*).

The framework assists the delivery of the FIG capital program, through the provision of support across the full range of capital works planning and construction-related activities. The framework enables there to be focus on cost certainty and transparency, realistic timetables, design scope, and delivery by procuring the skills, capacity and knowledge of a single provider.

Since November 2018, Ramboll has been FIG’s professional services framework partner. During those six years, Ramboll has completed sixty-five commissions for FIG. Ramboll has gained significant experience of working in the Falkland Islands and with local companies, and has provided a wide range of skills supporting the diverse program of work being undertaken by FIG. The existing contract with Ramboll will conclude in February 2025 with the new contract due to run for five years.

Previously, gaps in professional services capacity have slowed FIG's ability to complete elements within projects. The professional services framework facilitates access to specialized resources in order to drive delivery. Ramboll has a track record of achieving FIG’s defined deliverables within their existing period as the principal professional framework partner.

FIG has an extensive list of ongoing projects that will benefit from Ramboll’s support. These include the new port facility, the new power station and the joint Ministry of Defense and FIG waste transfer facility and landfill. Many of these projects have been developed from early feasibility studies into concept design through to detailed design with support from the existing Ramboll contract.

MLA Mark Pollard commented: “FIG has an ambitious ten-year capital program and the award of the new professional services framework contract to Ramboll is an important part of ensuring that the necessary resource and capacity is in place to deliver these important projects for the Falkland Islands. We look forward to the relationship between FIG and Ramboll continuing to develop”.

Jason Layfield, Ramboll’s UK Executive Director (Buildings) said “We are delighted to have been re-appointed as FIG’s professional services framework partner for a further five years. Over the past six years we have grown our understanding of the Islands, its people, and the government, which will help inform the next phase of the program. We look forward to working in partnership to deliver more quality infrastructure to support the long-term prosperity of the community”.

Gary Otter, Ramboll Framework Director added “We are excited and grateful to be continuing our work with the FIG team during this vital period of delivery. This next phase of the capital program includes critical energy generation, waste management and hospital regeneration projects, which will help ensure a more secure future, and bring a number of environmental improvements for local people”.

(*) Ranboll Group is a Danish multinational architecture, engineering, consulting company. In the past 25 years, the company has expanded from being a business mainly focused on the Nordic region, to having offices in more than 35 countries, with more than 18,000 employees working on projects across the world. Much of the company's activity is centered on Europe, North America, but also in emerging markets. Ramboll has been listed among the world's top 15 international design firms in 2023. The company's main work and solutions are for clients in the Buildings, Transport, Energy, Environment & Health, Water, Management Consulting, and Architecture & Landscape sectors.