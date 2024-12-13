Falklands: final deadline for British Passport

13th Friday, December 2024 - 07:33 UTC Full article

The rate of embarkation tax will increase from £30 to £32 with effect from 01 January 2025.

The Falkland Islands Customs and Immigration Service would like to advise the public that the last date for the submission of British passport applications for forwarding to the United Kingdom Passport Agency during 2024, is by no later than 11.30 am on Friday 20 December 2024.

The public are reminded of the importance of always having a valid travel document. For those who do not currently have a passport, it is strongly recommended you obtain one, just in case an unexpected or urgent need to travel overseas arises. For those who do, please check the expiry date as some airlines and countries require travelers to have a minimum of 6 months remaining validity on their passport.

Please also note that the rate of embarkation tax will increase from £30 to £32 with effect from 01 January 2025. If you have tax receipts obtained at the £30 rate but are not intending to travel until 2025, these may be exchanged at our reception on payment of the additional £2.

We also take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy festive season and a prosperous New Year.