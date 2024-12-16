Brazil's STF launches AI writing tool

Starting Monday, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to write documents and produce images, videos, music, and audio. The Support Module for Writing with Artificial Intelligence has been named “MARIA” given its acronym in Portuguese.

In the case of votes, MARIA can summarize each magistrate's understanding of the matter in question in the format of minutes adopted by the court, which would then be reviewed and edited directly in the STF-Digital system. This functionality was developed by the STF teams.

The Galileo-AI-based system can optimize the production of sentencing minutes and has mechanisms to reduce the chances of incorrect information. It is also intended to “offer technological support to provide speed and efficiency to the jurisdictional service,” STF Secretary of Technology and Innovation Natacha Moraes de Oliveira said. She also considered the new resource a milestone in the technological advancement of the court. Users play a fundamental role in evaluating the content generated, approving or rejecting it, and sending feedback that allows the tool to be continuously improved, she added. “Our goal is to add speed and effectiveness to processes, always with human supervision to ensure quality and precision,” she also pointed out.

“MARIA's objective is not to replace people, but to assist the work of the STF. In addition, all tools that use Generative AI require human supervision,” the STF claimed on its website. “The STF-Digital system records when MARIA is used, and all generated texts are stored for auditing, if necessary.”

In the future, it is hoped that MARIA will generate consolidated reports and identify relevant precedents for the case in question.