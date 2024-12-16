Former Bolsonaro's running mate placed under arrest

Gen. Braga Netto is to remain under custody in a military facility in Rio de Janeiro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's running mate in the 2022 elections, Gen. (Ret.) Walter Braga Netto, was arrested this weekend by the Federal Police (PF) in connection with the alleged plot to prevent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's inauguration.

According to Metrópoles, the retired military officer was arrested at his Copacabana home in Rio de Janeiro, after which the premises were searched for evidence. Braga Netto is to remain under custody in a military facility in Rio de Janeiro.

Search and seizure warrants issued by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) were also carried out at the home of Braga Netto's former advisor Colonel Flávio Peregrino in Brasília. “The legal measures are aimed at preventing the repetition of illicit actions,” the warrants read.

“What happened this week, with the decree of the arrest of General Braga [Netto], I will demonstrate to you that I have more patience and I am democratic. I believe that he has every right to the presumption of innocence. What I did not have, I want them to have. Every right and every respect for the law be complied with. But if those guys did what they tried to do, they will have to be severely punished,” said Lula upon being discharged from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in São Paulo on Sunday morning.

The President, who underwent head surgery twice last week, will remain at his home in São Paulo until at least Thursday. “The condition was extremely better than expected. Fortunately for me and the whole team, he has been discharged from the hospital,”

Lula's physician Ana Helena Gremoglio said. On Thursday, Lula is due to undergo further testing, including a CT scan, it was also explained. According to Lula's chief medical advisor Roberto Kalil Filho, the President will be able to carry out his activities normally during this period, just avoiding physical exercise.

Braga Netto is one of the suspects in the investigation that hastened the coup attempt in the country after the 2022 elections, including, according to the Federal Police, a conspiracy to assassinate Lula, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and STF Justice Alexandre De Moraes.

“This isn't an interview, this is just a thank you session,” said Lula as he broke into the press conference featuring his medical team. “God was very generous in taking care of me when I fell in the bathroom,” he stressed.