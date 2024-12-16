Number of casualties of illegal mining in Bolivia soars

16th Monday, December 2024 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Local communities are split between those who oppose these activities and those woul admit they are heavily dependent on them

At least 119 deaths have been recorded in Bolivia in 2024 as a result of illegal mining. This figure represents an alarming increase over previous years. Most of these deaths have occurred in illegal or unregulated operations, where working conditions are hazardous, Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc) Potosí Director Marco Antonio Dávalos explained, in whose jurisdiction 113 deaths were reported.

The most common causes of fatalities include dynamite explosions, asphyxiation by toxic gases, collapses, and falls from significant heights. For the region, mining is a key economic activity, especially in the famous Cerro Rico. On the other hand, formal mining environments have strict safety protocols in place to protect workers.

Among this year's fatalities were two minors and six women. The most recent tragedy occurred on November 26, when a worker was crushed by a cave-in while checking a load of dynamite. Another shocking case involved a 21-year-old woman who fell from a height of 60 meters in a mine operated by the Ollerías cooperative.

Compared to the previous year, the number of fatalities has almost doubled that of 2023, when 63 fatalities were recorded, thus reflecting the lack of regulation and oversight.

Informal mining not only affects the workers directly involved; it also has wider repercussions for local communities and the environment. Mining cooperatives operating without a license often ignore environmental and labor regulations, contributing to a cycle of exploitation and rights violations.

Although Potosí accounts for most deaths, other regions such as La Paz have also reported fatal incidents. Deaths are not limited to occupational accidents; they are also linked to conflicts between mining cooperatives. In May, a confrontation between the Gran Poder and Primero de Mayo cooperatives resulted in one death and several injuries. In July, two police officers were killed during another conflict between cooperatives in Sorata.

In addition, recent testimonies have revealed alarming cases of intimidation and aggression by illegal miners against local communities who oppose their presence. In response, the Bolivian government has undertaken some steps, such as the destruction of dredges used for illegal gold mining and related arrests, which nonetheless were met with strong resistance from communities economically dependent on these mining activities.

Informal mining in Bolivia also raises serious questions about labor rights and environmental sustainability.