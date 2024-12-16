Presidents of Colombia and Ecuador meet in Galapagos

16th Monday, December 2024 - 09:33 UTC Full article

Petro highlighted that both countries had common strengths

Presidents Daniel Noboa of Ecuador and Gustavo Petro of Colombia met Sunday at the Charles Darwin Research Station in the Galapagos Islands to discuss environmental protection initiatives, border cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest, such as drug trafficking and energy integration.

Both leaders toured the Galapagos National Park while reviewing ”the fight against climate change, energy integration, and border development in Mataje (a river whose course marks part of the border between the two countries),“ according to a statement from Quito. The document also mentioned the importance of ”the union between both countries to promote the welfare of their populations and protect the natural wealth of the region.“

After the meeting, Noboa told reporters that both governments would organize a working group to assess and implement initiatives to develop the border area and result in benefits for its inhabitants. He also thanked Colombia for its support in difficult times [through electricity sales] and stressed the need to interconnect in these matters.

Petro underlined that the Mataje River area, affected by organized crime groups and drug trafficking, was a crossing site of ”illegal economies“ and it was necessary to convert it into an area for the ”crossing of legal economies.” He also identified common strengths such as coffee and cocoa production, and said that boosting their economies could articulate the common fight against drug trafficking.

Petro arrived on Saturday in the Galapagos and flew to Mexico the following day. He is scheduled to meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday.