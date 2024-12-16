Success of Junior Falklands Games; decisive support from the Moore Dixon firm

All teams wait for the awarding of the prizes

The highly anticipated and very successful three-day event Junior Falkland Islands Games took place from 6th to 8th December. Students from Years 7 to 10 were grouped into four teams - Caracara Crusaders, Dynamo Dolphins, Mighty Steamer Ducks, and Rockin’ Rockhoppers - and participated in an exciting array of competitions, including dodgeball, basketball, football, and swimming.

Moore Dixon, a leading accountancy and assurance firm based in the Isle of Man and with operations in the Falkland Islands, sponsored this year’s Junior Falkland Games.

Jo Turner, a representative from the Falkland Islands National Sports Centre said: “Sports have a remarkable ability to bring people together, showcase talent, and help us learn about ourselves when faced with challenges. With the wonderful support of our community and Moore Dixon, this event served as a platform for young athletes to acquire new skills and work together towards shared goals. By the end of the weekend, we had witnessed the formation of new friendships, a greater appreciation for one another, and a passion for a newly discovered sport.”

The firm has a long history of supporting local community events and sports associations through its offices in the Isle of Man and Gibraltar. This sponsorship underscores Moore Dixon's commitment and social ambition toward fostering positive social impact and making meaningful contributions to the communities it is part of.

Luke Quintana, Moore Dixon’s Business Development Manager for the Falkland Islands added: “We were thrilled to support the Junior Falkland Games this year. At the heart of this collaboration with the Falkland Islands National Sports Council is a shared commitment to celebrating talents and strengthening a sense of community camaraderie, all in the name of sport. We are proud to be part of such a positive event that empowers the next generation - perhaps we'll see familiar faces in the Olympics someday, or even the Isle of Man Games in 2029.”