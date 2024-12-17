EU: Venezuelan opposition leaders granted Sakharov Prize

17th Tuesday, December 2024 - 21:19 UTC Full article

In addition to this award, Machado received this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Award from the European Council

Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado were awarded Tuesday the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament given their “efforts to restore freedom and democracy” in the South American country.

González Urrutia, whom the European Parliament recognizes as president-elect of Venezuela after the July 28 elections and is now in exile, attended the ceremony in Strasbourg, while Machado, who lives in hiding presumably in her country, made a video appearance.

“I accept with gratitude, but above all with immense responsibility, the decision of the European Parliament to award the Sakharov Prize to the tireless leader María Corina Machado and myself,” González Urrutia said in Spanish, English, and French. He also welcomed the accolade “on behalf of the people of Venezuela ... who truly embody the spirit of this award, in recognition of the courageous struggle they are waging.”

Meanwhile, Machado pointed out that “after years of systematic aggression by one of the most destructive regimes on the planet, these brave Venezuelan people have given infinite testimonies of courage, intelligence, resilience, and love.”

“This journey has been nothing short of epic, filled with both achievements and setbacks, lessons learned through successes and mistakes alike. We are no longer who we once were; we have emerged stronger and more resilient,” Machado said.

“This recognition, especially at this critical moment, is a testament to the world’s faith in the Venezuelan people and the unwavering pursuit of our ultimate goal: Freedom,” she added.

In presenting the award, European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola underscored the winners' “courage and dedication” as well as “their efforts” which “remind us that it is up to each of us to fight for democracy because freedom must and will prevail.”

In addition to this award, Machado received this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Award from the European Council. She had won the Venezuelan 2023 primaries but was disenfranchised by Nicolás Maduro's Chavist regime. Hence, González Urrutia was the opposition Unitarian Democratic Platform's (PUD) candidate in the July 28 elections.

In the competition for the Sakharov Prize, Gonzalez and Machado outperformed Azerbaijani economist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoghlu as well as the Israeli and Palestinian women's movements “Women of the Sun” and “Women for Peace.”

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded annually and is named after the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The Soviet dissident was a nuclear physicist. The award represents a 50,000-euro paycheck.