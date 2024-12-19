Chilean lawmakers want steps taken to protect tourists

19th Thursday, December 2024 - 10:07 UTC Full article

“Australia's report comes to ratify previous warnings from the United States. This is no coincidence,” said Congressman Stephan Schubert of the Republican Party

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a report warning travelers to Chile that “muggings, armed robberies, pickpocketing and bag snatching are common” there. Tourists need also be aware of scams targetting them such as staining their clothes to distract them and then stealing their belongings. In response, Chilean lawmakers requested a special session of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress.

”Australia's report comes to ratify previous warnings from the United States. This is no coincidence, it is an international alarm that reflects the deteriorated image of Chile under this government. I never read these warnings before with (Michelle) Bachelet or (Sebastián) Piñera. It is worrying because it affects our economy and tourism,“ said Congressman Stephan Schubert of the Republican Party. He also underlined the need for concrete actions to improve security.

”We will request a special session to analyze these reports and coordinate measures to reverse this image. Chile cannot afford to be perceived as an unsafe destination. We must ensure that our tourists and citizens feel protected,” Congresswoman Catalina del Real - also a Republican - stressed.

Both lawmakers insisted on summoning Ministers Alberto van Klaveren (Foreign Affairs), Nicolás Grau (Tourism), and Carolina Tohá (Interior and Public Security) to explain the measures implemented in this regard.

The Australian Government's last update dating back to Dec. 4 states: “Latest update: We continue to advise exercise a high degree of caution in Chile due to the risk of civil unrest and the threat of violent crime. You need a visa to enter Chile. Ensure you apply well in advance to avoid issues on arrival...”

In this regard, the Australian Government mentioned that “muggings, armed robberies, pickpocketing and bag snatching are common. Do not walk alone, especially at night. Robberies can occur on intercity buses while passengers are sleeping. Carry your valuables with you and check everything before getting off the bus. There has been an increase in scams targeting tourists.”

Among the tips given to travelers are

• an elderly person 'accidentally' drops some coins and when a tourist stops to help, a thief steals the tourist's bag

• thieves squirt a substance onto a tourist and steal their bag while helping them clean up ('bird poo' scam)

• tourists are quietly identified by thieves at the airport and followed to their hotels, where luggage theft or threats of assault and robberies can happen

• unofficial taxis may overcharge or rob tourists. You can hire official taxis at the booths before you exit the airport.

• rental cars can be a target for scams and thefts. Criminals may damage tires in order to rob passengers while they are pulled over. Make sure you pull over in a safe space, keep your car doors locked and do not accept assistance from strangers