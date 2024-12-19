Improved air connectivity heralds busy summer season in Brazil

19th Thursday, December 2024 - 10:19 UTC Full article

Sky Airlines started direct flights between Rio de Janeiro and Montevideo

Brazil's tourism authorities expect a record-breaking summer season thanks to a recent boost in air connectivity, particularly with direct flights between Rio de Janeiro and Montevideo, Agencia Brasil reported.

According to the State's agency Embratur, some 4.5 million seats will be available on international flights to Brazil between January and March 2025, the highest number ever after an additional 106,000 seats from Argentina, 83,000 from Chile, and 21,,000 from Uruguay.

Rio could also set a record for travelers, with 991,000 international passengers expected to arrive from January to March next year, Embratur noted. This figure represents a 26% increase from pre-pandemic levels, with a surge of 204,000 people.

The agency also expects the former Brazilian capital to have 68 more weekly flights from South America, 9 more from the United States, 8 from Europe, and 1 from Asia.

Embratur President Marcelo Freixo celebrated the figures at the inauguration ceremony of Sky Airlines' first direct flight between Rio and Montevideo at Galeão Airport last Monday.

“We’re going to break all records and reach US$ 7 billion in international tourism, which means more jobs and income here in our city, in our state, and in our country,” he said.

The connection between Rio and Montevideo is set to have four flights a week, with some 5,000 more people expected to arrive each month.