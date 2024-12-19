UK “absolutely resolutely committed to the sovereignty and self-determination of Gibraltar and the Falklands”

Stephen Doughty MP, Minister of State for the Overseas Territories

“We are absolutely resolutely committed to the sovereignty and self-determination of Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands,” said Stephen Doughty MP and Minister of State for the Overseas Territories on a question from a fellow Labour MP, Portsmouth North, Amanda Martin during the Wednesday Parliament session.

And Doughty thanking Amanda Martin for the question, added, “indeed I enjoyed meeting with our family of Overseas Territories at the Joint Ministerial Council just a few weeks ago held in London”.

On Wednesday afternoon the MP for Portsmouth North addressed the Speaker of the House of Commons and minister Doughty saying she was very much aware that both of them were very strong supporters for the (British) Overseas Territories, as well as the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister, something which despite being already documented in this House and in Gibraltar, can the Minister to avoid any doubt or further scaremongering form the benches of the opposition, once again confirm that this government is completely committed to supporting the rights of self-determination for the peoples of Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.