Falklands, Christmas message from Sir Keir Starmer

A message from Prime Minister Keir Starmer: It’s a real privilege to wish everyone in the Falkland Islands a very happy Christmas. It has been a year of change in the UK as we’ve brought in our new Government of service with that commitment to service extending to every one of you supporting your islands and the issues you care about, cheering you on in your successes and flying your flag proudly over Whitehall on Falklands Day.

I know this year you’ve also had to contend with a really difficult event with the tragic sinking of the Argos Georgia in July and the loss of 13 lives as it travelled from Stanley.

The way so many people came together to support the 14 survivors from a number of nations demonstrated the incredible strength, resilience and compassion of small island communities.

For me, there has long been a personal connection to the Falklands.

Many of you will know that my uncle was on HMS Antelope when it sank in 1982. I vividly remember my mother, hunched over the transistor radio desperately waiting for news.

Thankfully, my uncle turned out to be safe, although sadly many others weren’t.

So when I tell you – you have our unwavering support I mean it. I will always defend your right of self-determination.

And now as you look forward to celebrating Christmas I want to wish you and all the British forces stationed on the Falklands Merry Christmas and a very happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.