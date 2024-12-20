Maduro eyes Constitutional reform for Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Thursday that he was planning a constitutional reform to further democratize his country in addition to empowering the citizenry and consolidating freedom and national sovereignty. “I have formed a team with great international and national advisors to think together with our people about a great constitutional reform that will further democratize Venezuelan society,” Maduro said.

“We are going toward a democratizing process in an expanded stage of the Venezuelan society, our process and project is to go to a great democratization of the institutional political, economic, social, cultural, and educational life of all Venezuela,” he went on while heralding more democratic processes in 2025 with the elections of governors, mayors, municipal councils, legislatures, and the National Assembly. “We are going to make a great democratizing dynamic,” he argued.

“In Venezuela comes more and better democracy, more and better participation, and for there to be democracy we need people, people,” Maduro insisted.

“We are full of great ideas and imbued with feelings of transformation and change, we have been nourished, now, by this wonderful event of December 15, wonderful, when for the first time in the history of this Republic, the sovereign people with their vote and their conscience elected Judges and Judges of the community, Judges and Judges of the Peace. More democracy, where?” Maduro also pointed out.

In Maduro's view, the old Western bourgeois liberal philosophy makes people believe that democracy should only depend on political parties, which is false and a demagogic premise of deception. Hence, electoral campaigns are a tournament of lies and false offers. “Or ticket, whoever has the most ticket to control TikTok, Instagram or Radio and Television, is the one they elect whoever has the most ticket to deceive,” the Bolivarian leader stressed.

“No, that is not democracy, it is a farce, it is a theater of the absurd and Venezuela does not want that, because it is imbued with the idea of a genuine, true democracy, democracy of the 21st century, a new and modern democracy for the 21st century,” he elaborated.

“Our process, our project, our model, is to go towards a great democratization of the political, institutional, economic, social, cultural, educational life of all Venezuela, with inclusive dynamics, participative dynamics, with dynamics that generate unification of the country, that generate harmony and that is why we must defend Peace as one who defends his life, his family and his land,” he added.