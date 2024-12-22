Falklands plans to establish a new Maritime Committee

The Committee, advisory to Ex-Co, and will work to support the safety of seafarers, the safety of ships, a sustainable and resilient maritime sector and protection of the marine environment

A new government committee focused on maritime issues is to be established in order to provide a forum for discussion of relevant matters for the sector. The Falkland Islands maritime sector ranges from maritime lines of communication, fishing and cruise ship operations, potential hydrocarbons exploitation to leisure activities and is vital for the Islands’ economy.

Whilst existing committees within the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) committee structure, including the Fisheries Advisory Committee, cover parts of the maritime sector there is currently no general Maritime Committee that covers the full spectrum of maritime activity in and around the Islands.

At its meeting held on 17th December, Executive Council approved the creation of the new Maritime Committee.

The Committee will be advisory to Executive Council, and it will work to support the safety of seafarers, the safety of ships, a sustainable and resilient maritime sector and protection of the marine environment.

The maritime sector has indicated strong support for the establishment of the Committee and representatives of the sector will form part of its membership.

FIG Head of Falkland Islands Maritime Authority Chris Moorey said: “The people of these Islands know very well how fundamental our reliance on the sea is and how important the maritime sector is to the wellbeing of our community. I am therefore very pleased that approval has been gained to establish the Committee. Following consultation with potential members, FIMA will promulgate the inaugural ‘set-up’ event and briefing for future attendees before we settle into a regular pattern of Maritime Committee meetings”.