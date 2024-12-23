UK confirms appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as British ambassador in Washington

23rd Monday, December 2024 - 07:47 UTC Full article

The appointment of Lord Mandelson as next ambassador in US is considered crucial as UK seeks to continue deepening its relationship with one of its closest allies

UK Prime Minister confirmed the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson to be the next British Ambassador to the United States of America. His Majesty the King approved the appointment on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

Lord Mandelson is co-founder of Global Counsel, a global public policy advisory firm. He will bring extensive foreign and economic policy knowledge, strong business links and experience at the highest levels of government to the role – all of which will be crucial as the UK seeks to continue deepening its relationship with one of its closest allies. He will take up the position early next year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I am delighted to appoint Lord Mandelson to be the next British Ambassador to the United States of America.

“The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength.

“I would also like to thank Dame Karen Pierce for her invaluable service for the last four years, and in particular the wisdom and steadfast support she has given me personally since July. She made history as the first woman to serve as U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. and she has been an outstanding representative of our country abroad. I wish her all the very best in future”.

Lord Mandelson said: “It is a great honor to serve the country in this way. We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation’s security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “It is wonderful to welcome Peter back to the team. He offers a wealth of experience in trade, economic and foreign policy from his years in government and the private sector.

“He will arrive in Washington DC as we deepen our enduring alliance with the incoming United States administration, particularly on growth and security”.