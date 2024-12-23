UK government backs Spanish shipbuilder Navitas deal to take over Harland and Wolff

UK Gov backs deal by Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to save 350 Scottish jobs at yards in Fife and on Lewis, safeguarding cornerstone of defense and clean energy (Pic Getty Imagines

A UK Government-backed deal will see Spanish shipbuilding subsidiary Navantia UK buy out Harland and Wolff, securing the future of all four yards in the UK, including two in Scotland. The buy-out saves the jobs of 350 skilled workers at the company’s sites in Methil, Fife, and Arnish in the Western Isles.

The deal represents a major investment into the UK’s industrial base from Navantia UK and will provide opportunities for future naval work at Harland & Wolff’s shipyards across the country.

On the day of the announcement, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray visited Harland and Wolff’s site at Methil in Fife, to meet with management, workers and trades unions.

He said: “This deal will save hundreds of skilled Scottish jobs, bringing a vital lifeline to communities on Lewis and in Methil. Navantia’s investment will not only secure the future of all four UK yards, but also encourage future support for UK shipbuilding and fabrication - a vital cornerstone of our defense and clean energy sectors.

“Our Plan for Change is fixing the foundations as we face up to the worst economic and industrial inheritance since the Second World War. But through our Industrial Strategy, and by helping facilitate deals like this one, we are breathing new life into key sectors, sustaining skilled jobs and delivering long-term economic growth to improve living standards right across the UK.

“Scotland has a proud industrial past. Today, the workers of Fife and Lewis can look forward to a bright industrial future.”