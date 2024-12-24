Happy New Year to all our readers!

As 2024 draws to a close, all of us at MercoPress.com extend our warmest wishes to our subscribers and readers around the globe. May this holiday season bring joy, peace, and meaningful moments shared with loved ones.

This year has been filled with milestones and challenges, and we are immensely grateful for your support and trust in our work.

In 2024, MercoPress continued to bring you in-depth coverage of Mercosur, South Atlantic affairs, and key global issues. Your engagement and feedback have been instrumental in shaping our content and ensuring we deliver the stories that matter most.

Looking ahead to 2025, we remain committed to providing timely, accurate, and insightful news and analysis. We aim to continue fostering understanding and dialogue within the dynamic landscape of Latin America, the South Atlantic, and beyond.

— The MercoPress Team